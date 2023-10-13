Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,726 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DHR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $209.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $204.73 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.