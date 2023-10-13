Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. 2,831,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,774,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

