Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,940 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seagen worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Stock Up 0.0 %

Seagen stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.48. The company had a trading volume of 456,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,854. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average of $200.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.