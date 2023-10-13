Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $60,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AESC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $21,137,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 188,799 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AES by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AES by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AES Price Performance

AES Dividend Announcement

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,323. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

