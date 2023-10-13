Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The stock had a trading volume of 566,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,328. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.