Calamos Advisors LLC Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $230.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,983. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.64.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

