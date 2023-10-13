Calamos Advisors LLC Has $34.75 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,981. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

