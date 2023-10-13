Calamos Advisors LLC Has $35.91 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of United Airlines worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 2,724,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,580. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

