Calamos Advisors LLC Has $36.98 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,105. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

