Calamos Advisors LLC Has $43.80 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,369 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after buying an additional 132,839 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

MPC traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.05. 692,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.