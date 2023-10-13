Calamos Advisors LLC Has $45.33 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VMware worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.05. 714,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

