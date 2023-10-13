Calamos Advisors LLC Has $51.28 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Shares of INTU traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.81. 420,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,516. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.52 and a 200-day moving average of $474.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

