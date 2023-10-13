Calamos Advisors LLC Has $60.46 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.20. 785,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,050. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $242.41 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.