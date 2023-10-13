Calamos Advisors LLC Has $89.41 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $89,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 165,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,789 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

WMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,455. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $429.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

