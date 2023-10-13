Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.51 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

