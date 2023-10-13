Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $43,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 450,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,649. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

