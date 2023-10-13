Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. 722,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,923. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

