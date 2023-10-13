Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 3,300,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,516,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

