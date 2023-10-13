Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 129,390 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,390 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of PNM Resources worth $33,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in PNM Resources by 227.4% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 547,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

