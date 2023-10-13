Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 247,480 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 737,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 646.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

