Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 230,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,592. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

