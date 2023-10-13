Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $76,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 4,345,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403,473. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

