Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 138,909 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,909 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,812. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

