Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.24. 410,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.75.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.