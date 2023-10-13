Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Humana worth $43,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.32. 476,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.69. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

