Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 28,786 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Linde worth $104,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

LIN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.51. The company had a trading volume of 338,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.