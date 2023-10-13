Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,937 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $146,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $13.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $891.62. 1,031,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $426.41 and a one year high of $925.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $853.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

