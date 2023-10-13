Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 564,297 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 564,297 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $45,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.48. 228,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,312. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

