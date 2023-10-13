Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $59,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.4 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.44. The company had a trading volume of 247,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.90 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.