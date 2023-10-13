Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279,699 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $60,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,725. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.