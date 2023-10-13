Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,526 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.24. 2,403,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

