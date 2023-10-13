Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38,399 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 795,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,932. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

