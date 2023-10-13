Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 120,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

