Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $19.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,210.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,262.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

