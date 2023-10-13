Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. 521,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $84.51 and a twelve month high of $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

