Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 2,409,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,413,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

