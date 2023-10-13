Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.80. 3,669,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average of $211.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

