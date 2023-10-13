Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTU traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,418. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

