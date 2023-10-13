Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. 2,545,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,594. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

