Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $142.89. 1,409,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,105. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.