Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,187. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.51 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.16.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

