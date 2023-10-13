Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

RACE stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.27. The company had a trading volume of 301,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,447. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $180.57 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

