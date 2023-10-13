Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

