Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 992,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,077. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

