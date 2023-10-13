Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.44. 581,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $287.84 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

