Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $2,672,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,117. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.49 and a one year high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

