Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.03. 256,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,780. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

