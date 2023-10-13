Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.60. 390,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,649. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

