Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

