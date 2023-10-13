Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 0.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 324,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,036. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

